DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced and arrested the accused in a murder case that took place in Zafarabad Colony and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Dera Town Police Station took immediate action and traced the main accused of Sameer Khan Murder case.

Sameer Khan son of Rasheed Khan, resident of Zafarabad Colony, was shot and injured in firing two days ago, he later died due to bullet injuries. The police arrested the main accused Muneeb-ur-Rehman son of Khalil-ur-Rehman resident of New Bannu Chungi along with the murder weapon a 30-bore pistol.