Share:

HYDERABAD - The Jamshoro dis­trict police on Sunday ar­rested 2 suspects including one in injured condition and also recovered 50 ki­lograms of hashish, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. A police official informed that the Lunikot police station’s SHO Sule­man Lashari received a tip-off about the shipment of narcotics from Karachi to a district in Sindh. While conducting snap checking of the vehicles the police recovered 50 kg hashish from a hidden compart­ment in a passenger van. He told that the police ar­rested the van’s driver Ibrahim Brohi, a resident of the Ratodero area of Larkana. The official said the police would register a case against the arrest­ed suspect. He apprised that in an encounter near Bolhari area the police ar­rested Zohaib Mirjat in injured condition after an exchange of fire. He added that another suspect ac­companying Mirjat, Sunny Mirjat, escaped from the spot. The official claimed that the suspect was booked in multiple FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.