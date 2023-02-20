Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday while reacting to President Dr Arif’s announcement that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9 said that he has clearly violated the constitution by considering himself a King.

In his statement, the JUI-F chief said that today, President Arif Alvi has clearly violated the constitution by considering himself a King and a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PDM chairman further said that Mr Alvi has interfered with the powers of the governors and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that this is a clear misconduct and the ECP should challenge it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the President announced that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9. The date is being seen as symbolic by many as Imran Khan's government was removed on this very date one year ago.

In a decision under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act 2017, the president asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue the election programme in accordance with Section 57 (2) of the Act.

In his letter to the chief election commissioner, the president said he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan under Article 42 read with third Schedule of the Constitution. He wrote that there being no restraining order from any of the judicial fora, there was no impediment to invoking the power and authority vested in him under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act 2017, empowering him to “announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission”.