LAHORE      -    The president can only announce elections for  the National Assembly and the schedule for the  provincial assemblies’ elections can be issued  only by governors. This was claimed by Pakistan  People’s Party Central Punjab Acting President  Rana Farooq Saeed in a statement, issued  here on Sunday. He said that Awami Muslim  League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was  instigating President Arif Alvi for an unconstitutional  step of announcing the provincial  assemblies’ elections. He said a single-seater  politician should stop issuing directions to the  Election Commission. He said the resident of  Lal Haveli was speaking without taking into  account the legal realities. He appealed to  courts to take notice of the unconstitutional  and instigating statements of Sheikh Rashid.  He said that the PPP workers would not allow  and spare anybody over use of dirty language  against party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardar. However, he  added, the PPP believed in tolerance and mutual  respect.   

Wide-ranging dialogue with India beyond military relations required for Pakistan, says former DG ISPR