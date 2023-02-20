Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sunday flocked to register for the Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT) ahead of PTI chief Imran Khan’s call for incepting the movement on Feb 22. The party has established seven registration camps in Karachi’s seven districts. Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh along with PTI workers got themselves registered for the movement.

Mr Sheikh said it reflected people’s enthusiasm and not a relief camp. “No one can face this enthusiasm”, he added. The PTI would, he said, bury its political opponents before sending Mr Khan to jail.