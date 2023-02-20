Share:

In compliance of the Lahore High Court’s orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has reached court to appear before it in a bail petition regarding a case about protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI chairman reached court, alongside a horde of PTI supporters, to attend two separate hearings.

It is getting impossible for Imran Khan to get out of his car and enter the court room, because of huge crowd of supporters outside LHC.

The Punjab police is failing to control the crowd and PTI has put forward a request infront of judges to accept Imran Khan's presence while sitting in the car.

However, the response of the judges on this request is still awaited.

It is pertinent to note that LHC judge Justice Baqir Ali Najfi’s staff conveyed judge’s directions to Imran Khan’s counsel after the PTI chairman couldn’t reach court within the deadline.

The court remarked that it will wait for 10 more minutes for the PTI chairman following which the honourable judges will leave. On the other hand, former PM’s lawyers assured the court of Imran Khan’s appearance before the court.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court had given time till 5pm to the former prime minister to appear before it in a case pertaining to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former prime minister was expected to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend hearing of the protective bail plea filed by him but his lawyers told the high court that The Mall was clogged and he could be brought to court only if the passage was clear.

Strict security measures have already been taken at the high court to avoid any untoward situation as Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has suspended hearing of all other cases. The former prime minister is awaiting written permission from court regarding entry of his vehicle on LHC premises.

Justice Sheikh inquired from PTI chief's lawyer Khwaja Tariq Rahim about the 2pm time given for Imran Khan's appearance. The lawyer said Mr Khan was on the way but there was some issue in his travel due to security concerns. The judge replied that he was not bound to solve the security issue and stressed that only relevant lawyers should appear in court so as to avoid undue crowd.

Advocate Rahim also admitted that the bail petition was not suspended by Imran Khan.

Justice Sheikh also remarked that the law was same for everyone. Imran Khan, he said, should come from where every common man comes.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib have confirmed that Mr Khan would appear before the court later in the day. In a tweet, Mr Azhar wrote, "Imran Khan will reach high court by 4pm".

Earlier, Imran Khan's private team visited the high court and reviewed security in and around the court. PTI chief's lawyer Azhar Siddique and party leaders, including Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reached court. It is for the first time that Mr Khan will appear before a court since an assassination attempt on him in October last.

Previously, an administrative judge of the LHC rejected a petition seeking permission for entry of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle on court premise owing to security threats.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz for security clearance for the party chief. The request was made in view of the threats to the former premier who was wounded last year in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

On Thursday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najfi turned down an identical petition after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court despite giving him multiple chances. However, a single bench provided him another opportunity to appear on Monday.

During the last hearing, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh also took notice of difference in the signatures of Imran Khan on the affidavit — attached with the bail petition — and the power of attorney. While calling the matter serious, the judge remarked that a contempt notice could be issued to the petition or the counsel.

When Mr Khan’s counsel said the PTI chief owned his signatures, Justice Shaikh said the petitioner should appear in person to record the statement. The judge later adjourned the hearing till Feb 20.

Mr Khan filed the protective bail petition after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital cancelled his bail in the case registered against him for violent protest outside the ECP office last year.

PTI leader Asad Umar in a media talk said there were some security requisites about Imran Khan's appearance in court. Imran, he said, was not an ordinary Pakistani citizen and an assassination attempt had been made on him. Moreover, he said, Imran Khan could not bear the rigours as advised by his doctors. He said it's not a matter of ego.

Former federal minister Shibli Faraz questioned who would be responsible if Mr Khan was harmed [during his commute to the LHC]. “Mr Imran has appeared before the court 25 times before he was shot at in Wazirabad but the reason for his [recent] absence from the court is bi-fold; his injury and security concerns”, he added.