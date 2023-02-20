Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that its workers in the federal capital would voluntarily give their arrests to the authorities next week. The announcement came at a meeting of the party’s Islamabad Region Advisory Council, which was chaired by former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan. In line with the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, hundreds of party members including Asad Umar, Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz will present themselves for arrests in Islamabad. Awan further said that if the police didn’t make arrests, the PTI workers would stage a protest in front of the police stations.

“We are fighting for the future of Pakistan,” the PTI leader said. On Friday, chairman PTI Imran Khan had announced that the ‘Jail Bharo’ drive would start from Lahore next week in protest against the alleged crackdown on party leaders and workers and economic instability.

The PTI chairman had warned that after the ‘Jail Bharo’ tehreek, the country’s rulers would find no place empty in prisons. According to the details of the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, arrests will be given in phases.

On the first day of the Tehreek, as many as 200 workers along with five leaders from Lahore and on the second day, 200 party workers and five leaders from Peshawar would offer their arrests. On a daily basis, the party leaders and workers from a specific city would present themselves for arrests. At least 3,000 workers from major cities of the country would volunteer themselves for the movement. The movement’s focal person Senator Ijaz Chaudhry would personally supervise the movement.