LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday took big decisions to save the new generation from the curse of narcotics as he ordered a joint crackdown on a mega-scale against drug-dealers involved in doing narcotics business. In a meeting chaired by the chief minister, it was decided to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students. Mohsin Naqvi directed that effective steps should be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics. He highlighted that a collaboration between concerned institutions of the Punjab government and Anti Narcotics Force will further be improved. The chief minister Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the government to take effective steps to prevent ice addiction and asserted that a comprehensive action should be taken to stop ice supply chain and its online availability. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict actions will have to be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is our national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM Office in which a strategy to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics was reviewed. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brigadier Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialized HealthCare & Medical Education, School Education, Primary & Secondary Health Care, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

CM seeks a report from IGP over Hafizabad incident

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of finding two children dead bodies from a pool in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. Caretaker CM ordered the investigation of the matter from every aspect and thereby bring the facts to light. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.