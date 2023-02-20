Share:

PTI’s ‘FILL PRISON’ CAMPAIGN.

LAHORE - In the wake of PTI’s court arrests campaign likely to start from coming Wednesday, the Punjab government has decided not to arrest the PTI workers willing to court arrests un­less they violate the law, it has been learnt here yesterday.

According to the sources, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday held consultations with the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP to mull a strategy on how to deal with the PTI’s court arrests move­ment. During the meeting, it was de­cided that the provincial government will take measures to ensure law and order but would try to avoid making any arrests to the maximum extent possible, said the sources.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday last had announced to launch “Jail Bharo Tehreek” to protest over the alleged violations of human rights of the par­ty workers and leaders and the gov­ernment’s indecision to hold elec­tions to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Focal person of PTI’s Jail Bha­ro Tehreek Ejaz Chaudhry on Fri­day had announced that some 200 party workers and six former par­liamentarians would court arrests on Wednesday at The Mall and the movement would then be taken to eight big cities of Punjab gradually. He also said that if the police did not arrest the PTI workers, they would stage a sit-in on the road.

“No one is exempted from the movement, including the PTI chair man. The party will de­cide who will give their ar­rests from which city and on which day,” he added. The fo­cal person said, “As per the schedule, the PTI activists will give arrests in Peshawar on Feb 23, in Rawalpindi on Feb 24, in Multan on Feb 25, in Gujranwala on Feb 26, in Sargodha on Feb 27, in Sa­hiwal on Feb 28 and in Fais­alabad on Feb 29. After this, a new schedule will be an­nounced for the movement.” The PTI leader said they would stage a sit-in if the au­thorities did not put them behind bars. “It will be a peaceful protest against the government’s oppression and we will not resort to any kind of violence,” he added.