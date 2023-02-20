PTI’s ‘FILL PRISON’ CAMPAIGN.
LAHORE - In the wake of PTI’s court arrests campaign likely to start from coming Wednesday, the Punjab government has decided not to arrest the PTI workers willing to court arrests unless they violate the law, it has been learnt here yesterday.
According to the sources, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday held consultations with the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP to mull a strategy on how to deal with the PTI’s court arrests movement. During the meeting, it was decided that the provincial government will take measures to ensure law and order but would try to avoid making any arrests to the maximum extent possible, said the sources.
It is to be mentioned here that PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday last had announced to launch “Jail Bharo Tehreek” to protest over the alleged violations of human rights of the party workers and leaders and the government’s indecision to hold elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Focal person of PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek Ejaz Chaudhry on Friday had announced that some 200 party workers and six former parliamentarians would court arrests on Wednesday at The Mall and the movement would then be taken to eight big cities of Punjab gradually. He also said that if the police did not arrest the PTI workers, they would stage a sit-in on the road.
“No one is exempted from the movement, including the PTI chair man. The party will decide who will give their arrests from which city and on which day,” he added. The focal person said, “As per the schedule, the PTI activists will give arrests in Peshawar on Feb 23, in Rawalpindi on Feb 24, in Multan on Feb 25, in Gujranwala on Feb 26, in Sargodha on Feb 27, in Sahiwal on Feb 28 and in Faisalabad on Feb 29. After this, a new schedule will be announced for the movement.” The PTI leader said they would stage a sit-in if the authorities did not put them behind bars. “It will be a peaceful protest against the government’s oppression and we will not resort to any kind of violence,” he added.