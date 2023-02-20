Share:

Suggests forming a commission to identify elements responsible for economic deterioration.

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi on Sunday said that putting each other behind bars won’t fix country’s sinking economy.

“Pakistan’s economic situation can’t be improved by putting each other behind the bars,” Khaqan said during a press conference in Kara­chi. He suggested forming a commis­sion to identify elements responsi­ble for economic deterioration.

The former premier regretted that the political system no lon­ger had the competence to solve the country’s issues. He said that he had no idea about the crisis Pa­kistan’s economy was facing until PML-N took power.

“All of us are responsible for find­ing the solution to the issues of the country as we belong to different po­litical parties,” he added.

The former premier said that there was “interference of establishment” in politics which created instability in a democratic system.

Moreover, the PML-N leader reiter­ated that all was well between him and the party and country’s interest was their priority.

Criticising the country’s anti-graft watchdog, Abbasi said that the gov­ernments don’t last due to the pres­ence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

How many politicians did NAB hold accountable, he asked.

“The institutions are not working within their constitutional limits,” Abbasi said.

While speaking about Friday’s at­tack on Karachi Police Office, the former premier said that the coun­try had faced such unfortunate inci­dents and challenges earlier as well.

He said that these challenges had to be countered now as well.

Abbasi said that the PML-N had been facing the cases and he doesn’t want to end the cases against him.

“I challenge NAB to hold hearings on a daily basis and either acquit us or convict us,” he said.

The politician said the account­ability agency asked him every type of question but not whether he pays taxes or not. “If [anyone] wants to do the accountability then the tax sys­tem itself clears the situation,” Abba­si added.

Meanwhile, former senator and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) mem­ber Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who accompanied Khaqan on the occa­sion, said that “terrorism is rearing its head, which is the failure of polit­ical parties.”

He said that all parties conference couldn’t be held on the audacious suicide attack on the police lines mosque in Peshawar.

“Is there any single institution in the country that can fulfil its consti­tutional responsibility,” he asked. He added that it was high time th