Share:

LAHORE-Red House won the title with 34 points, Service Yellow and Faith Green finished second jointly with 33 points while Unity Blue third with 26 points in the Annual Sports Festival of Happy Home School (HHS) So­ciety Campus.

In the color­ful sports festival played at the KMC Sports Complex, various athlet­ics competitions as well as skip­ping, taekwondo and gymnastics events were orga­nized in which a large number of students partici­pated. Asif Azim, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Associa­tion, was chief guest along with Program Director of HHS Sys­tem Dr Maleeha Ahmed, School Principal Bushra Hasan, Head of Primary Section Farah Naz, Sports Teacher M Shariq Sid­diqui, and Rakhshan distribut­ed trophies, medals and awards to the successful players.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Asif Azim said: “The abilities of the students of our country are not less in any way in education as well as in sports. What is needed is that they should be provided with the best sports infrastructure and a suitable platform, so that they may utilize their talent to raise the prestige of the coun­try and the nation at the na­tional and international level.”

Programme Director Malee­ha Ahmed said that with such events at the school level, new talent is emerging and the future star players are being prepared. “It is a great pleasure to see the students of the school playing. We hope that these children will be seen representing us at the national level and also at the in­ternational level in the future.”