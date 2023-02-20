LAHORE-Red House won the title with 34 points, Service Yellow and Faith Green finished second jointly with 33 points while Unity Blue third with 26 points in the Annual Sports Festival of Happy Home School (HHS) Society Campus.
In the colorful sports festival played at the KMC Sports Complex, various athletics competitions as well as skipping, taekwondo and gymnastics events were organized in which a large number of students participated. Asif Azim, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association, was chief guest along with Program Director of HHS System Dr Maleeha Ahmed, School Principal Bushra Hasan, Head of Primary Section Farah Naz, Sports Teacher M Shariq Siddiqui, and Rakhshan distributed trophies, medals and awards to the successful players.
Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Asif Azim said: “The abilities of the students of our country are not less in any way in education as well as in sports. What is needed is that they should be provided with the best sports infrastructure and a suitable platform, so that they may utilize their talent to raise the prestige of the country and the nation at the national and international level.”
Programme Director Maleeha Ahmed said that with such events at the school level, new talent is emerging and the future star players are being prepared. “It is a great pleasure to see the students of the school playing. We hope that these children will be seen representing us at the national level and also at the international level in the future.”