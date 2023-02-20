Share:

An administrative judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking permission for entry of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle in court premise owing to security threats.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz for security clearance for the party chief. The request was made in view of the threats to the former premier, who wounded last year in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

The petition comes as the PTI chief is expected to appear before a single-bench hearing a protective bail plea filed by him in a case pertaining to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The legal team has decided to consult the matter with Imran Khan after the security clearance petition was rejected.

On Thursday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najfi turned down an identical petition after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court despite giving him multiple chances. However, a single bench provided him another opportunity to appear on Monday.

During the last hearing, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh also took notice of difference in the signatures of Imran Khan on the affidavit — attached with the bail petition — and the power of attorney. While calling the matter serious, the judge remarked that a contempt notice could be issued to the petition or the counsel.

When Mr Khan’s counsel said the PTI chief owned his signatures, Justice Shaikh said the petition should appear in person to record the statement. The judge later adjourned the hearing till Feb 20.