The 2nd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, a world amateur golf ranking event, culminated with a graceful prize distribution ceremony held at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

The most striking feature of this unique event was the ambience of Ghazala Ansari’s presence that prevailed throughout the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club on all three days. Equally evident was the unbounded euphoria and air of festivity that became the hallmark of this event.

Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of the former Governor Punjab, consented to be the chief guest to demonstrate her continued personal support for Dr Asma Shami’s unique initiative of honouring the achievements of Lady Golfing icons of yesteryears. It may be recalled that, last year, Begum Sarwar had insisted on holding the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the 1st Ghazala Ansari Cup in the Durbar Hall of the Governor’s House Lahore that enhanced the status of the championship and raised the prestige of ladies golf to an unimaginable level.

In her address, the chief guest praised this concept in general and legendary Ghazala Ansari’s feats in particular. She lavished well deserved praise on Dr Asma Shami, the Chief Organizer, for conceiving this concept and conducting this championship in a professional manner, with her dedicated team, Bela Azam as Tournament Director, Munazza Shaheen as Chief Referee and Mrs Mamoona Azam as Coordinator.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shami stated: “Largely due to the pro women policies of Gen Hilal Hussain, Ex-President of PGF and the dedicated efforts of the lady members of PGF executive committee, Humera Khalid, Zeenat Ayesha and Amber Javed, ladies golf in Pakistan is now well established. In particular, the prestigious international ladies golf event was held in 2019, 2020 and 2022. This event placed Pakistan ladies golf on the international golfing circuit, thus projecting the much-needed soft image of Pakistan in the world.”

She added: “I am sure, rather positive with a new efficient management in place, with Gen Muhammad Ikram Qazi (R) as President PFG and newly selected lady members, equally dedicated, will take ladies golf to further heights and ensure there will be no regression.”

After the three days of tough competition, Rimsha Ijaz, handicap 1, with a gross score of 239 over 54 holes, emerged as winner of the gross section in Category A (handicaps 0-12). Defending champion Parkha Ijaz, handicap 0, was runner-up with a gross 241, while Suneyah Osama finished 3rd, Ghazala Yasmin fourth, Daniyah Syed fifth and Abiha Syed sixth.

In Category B (handicaps 13-24), Shahzadi Gulfam won the 1st prize, Tehmina Rashid second and Hadiyah Osama third. The first net position was secured by Momina Tarar, second by Shabana Waheed and third by Hareem Tahir.

Moreover, in Category C (handicaps 25-36), the gross winner was Aleesa Rashid, a 11-year-old, who led in both net and gross categories. The second gross went to Mina Zainab and third to Tasleem Hussain. In the net competition, Saqiba Batool was winner, Humera Zeeshan second and Aliha Amjad third. In the Seniors Match, seven respected seniors participated and the gross prize was won by Amber Javed while net prize was earned by Filza Yousuf.

In the junior girls 18 holes category, Mahnoor Syed was winner followed by Nataliya Nadeem (2nd), Nabeeha Nafees (3rd) and Areej Atif (4th). For nine holes category, the magicians of the game were Maria Waqar (1st), Fariah Amin (2nd), Noor Bano Chaudary (3rd) and Anabia Waqar (4th).

The high point of the prize distribution ceremony was a video clip about Ghazala Ansari’s achievements and a personal message from Begum Samina Alvi, the First Lady, who expressed great admiration for the fact that this had been a totally ‘women’s show,’ right from its conception to its organisation, planning and execution, refereeing and even sponsoring it.

She said: “Their performance has certainly brought a breath of fresh air into our sporting environment and proved that Pakistani women are second to none.” Begum Alvi, who is in the forefront of breast cancer awareness program, particularly appreciated the fact that Ghazala Ansari was one of the high-profile cancer survivors of our country. She ended up by saying, "If Ghazala Ansari can beat cancer, so can you!".

It is worth mentioning that Mrs Bela Azam was also the sole financial sponsor of this prestigious event. All funding was provided by her family’s firm, the Leathertex Group and its brand name Jhulke. It merits special mention that, besides producing very high-quality leather products, most of which are exported, this Firm also displays a creditable level of social responsibility. In fact, it was amongst the biggest contributors to the welfare of the temporarily unemployed caddies of Gymkhana Golf Club during the initial stages of the Corona Pandemic.