RAWALPINDI - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday said the general elections should be held across the country simultaneously.
While addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers' convention here, he said that his party was "fully prepared" for general elections. Lambasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over his 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', Sanaullah said that the government's response would be far beyond his imagination. He said that Khan's agenda is to push the country towards chaos and anarchy. He said, "Political workers would not be kept in jails. Only those people would be imprisoned who wanted to create anarchy and disorder in the country." The ousted prime minister wanted to destabilise the country, the federal interior minister added. He asserted that Imran Khan would not be given another opportunity to spread further chaos and anarchy in the country. Criticising President Arif Alvi, Sanaullah said that he refused to approve the 'mini-budget' ordinance so that the government could not reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Speaking on the occasion PML-N leader and former senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged for unity ahead of the elections for the National and provincial assemblies. "Elections for the national and provincial assemblies are nearing. We should be united ahead of it and mobilise workers and voters," he said while addressing the party's organisational convention. The PML-N stalwart hoped for his party's win in Rawalpindi "if elections are held independently". Khaqan added that the party must decide to ensure hard work and provide the "right candidate" in constituencies. "Whether national or provincial polls are held, PML-N will win. Except for rigging, the party has never lost in Rawalpindi," he added.