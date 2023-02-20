Share:

RAWALPINDI - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday said the general elec­tions should be held across the country si­multaneously.

While address­ing the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers' con­vention here, he said that his party was "ful­ly prepared" for general elections. Lambasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan over his 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', Sanaul­lah said that the gov­ernment's response would be far beyond his imagination. He said that Khan's agenda is to push the country to­wards chaos and anar­chy. He said, "Political workers would not be kept in jails. Only those people would be im­prisoned who wanted to create anarchy and disorder in the country." The oust­ed prime minister wanted to destabilise the country, the federal interior minis­ter added. He asserted that Imran Khan would not be given another opportuni­ty to spread further cha­os and anarchy in the coun­try. Criticising President Arif Alvi, Sanaullah said that he refused to approve the 'mini-budget' ordinance so that the government could not reach a deal with the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF). Speaking on the oc­casion PML-N leader and former senior vice-presi­dent Shahid Khaqan Abba­si urged for unity ahead of the elections for the Nation­al and provincial assemblies. "Elections for the nation­al and provincial assem­blies are nearing. We should be united ahead of it and mo­bilise workers and voters," he said while addressing the party's organisational con­vention. The PML-N stalwart hoped for his party's win in Rawalpindi "if elections are held independently". Khaqan added that the party must de­cide to ensure hard work and provide the "right candidate" in constituencies. "Whether national or provincial polls are held, PML-N will win. Ex­cept for rigging, the party has never lost in Rawalpindi," he added.