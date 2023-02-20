Share:

QUETTA - Sariab Police claimed to have arrested four alleged accused on the charge of stealing PVC pipes in an operation conducted in the precincts of Police Station, Sariab. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, staff of Police Station, Sariab led by Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, Sariab, Ehsanullah Marwat apprehended four persons allegedly accused of stealing PVC pipes in an operation conducted within the jurisdiction of Police Station, Sariab.