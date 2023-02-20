Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has once again assigned additional charge of the Chairman National Highway Authority to the Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha for another three months, who is currently working as the Federal Secretary Ministry of Communications.

With a notification issued on Sunday, an ongoing uncertainty about his immediate departure from the road authority has been ended as according to the sources a senior member of the NHA is still struggling to get the said important slot.

Agha was appointed as Chairman NHA on 29th March 2021 by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later he was made the Federal Secretary Communications in May 2022 but he successfully managed to retain the additional charge of the road authority as well.

However, an additional charge of the post of Chairman NHA given to him was ended on 29th January 2023 but the Establishment Division has issued a fresh notification on Sunday and gave him extension for another term of three months. It is pertinent to mention here that it is the third extension given to Agha as Chairman NHA.

“The additional charge of the post of Chairman NHA, granted to Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Communications Division, is extended for another period of three months wef 29-01-2023 or till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier,” the notification reads.

It is relevant to mention here that in the recent past during previous government of PML-N, former Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar was also holding the dual charge of the Secretary Communications and the Chairman NHA.

Though elevating an officer from the post of Chairman NHA to the Secretary Communications is a good practice as he/she knows the affairs of the road authority very well which is the most important and major subordinate department of the ministry.

However, placing a single officer on both positions at the same time not only raises ‘eyebrows’ but also creates hurdles in the smooth functioning of such multi-billion organisations.

Secretary Communication is also the principal accounting officer of all its subordinate departments and he is supposed to oversee and make a check and balance on the attached departments but in case of the dual charge, the accountability is compromised.

Besides, Agha had done a tremendous job during recent floods when he remained in field for several days and ensured to operationalise the damaged road network as earliest.