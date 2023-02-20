Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sun­day said that Sheikh Rashid is a black spot on the vibrant city of Rawalpindi. Shaikh Rasheed wants to keep himself relevant in the political scenario of the country by hurling baseless and fabricated blames on former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister while react­ing to Shaikh Rasheed’s state­ment, former President Asif Ali Zardari never believes in politics of revenge and had even pardoned his worst opponents who subjected him and his fami­ly to the worst political revenge.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan People’s Party had always remained the target of extremism.

President Asif Ali Zardari can­not even think of using extrem­ists element against Imran Khan. He added that if Sheikh Rasheed has evidence, he should pro­duced it in the court of law.

He said that Sheikh Rasheed is habitual making such insane talks on TV screens to gain at­tention of masses. Shaikh Ra­sheed gives new prediction and dates after every fortnight that never proved correct.

The minister expressed that Sheikh Rasheed consider jails his in law’s but he could not spend four nights in lock-up and came out after begging apologies.

Provincial Information Min­ister remarked that Sheikh Ra­sheed had enjoyed the important ministries for four years in PTI rule by making Imran Khan fool. ‘He is looking for a new victim before the upcoming elections’, the minister concluded.