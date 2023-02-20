Share:

LAHORE - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior min­ister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday urged President Arif Alvi to an­nounce the election date on Monday or resign from his office.

“As per the constitution, the president can give an election date,” Sheikh Rashid said while talking to media men in Lahore. Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is un­decided so far over contesting by-polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The former min­ister claimed that elections in the centre and provinces will be held at the same time. “Only Supreme Court can save Pakistan after Al­lah,” Sheikh Rashid was quoted as saying. He said Pakistan had ‘defaulted’, the confirmation was also made by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Calling fresh elec­tions in the country is the only solution to steer the country out of the present crises, he main­tained. On Friday, President Arif Alvi had invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meet­ing on general elections. The in­vitation was sent to consult on elections under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act.

PUC CELEBRATES 33 YEARS OF FOUNDATION WITH 10-DAY ACTIVISM

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the council was celebrating its 33 years of foundation with 10-day activ­ism from February 18 to 28 across the country. Ashrafi, who is also Special Represen­tative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East in an exclusive talk with APP, said the PUC, established in 1990, had organized a num­ber of religious programmes including conventions and seminars and Paigham-e-Islam Conference would also be held in March in this connection.