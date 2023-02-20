Share:

NAWABSHAH - Sindh Member Assembly Ali Hassan Zardari on Sunday said that the Sindh government had carried out record development projects with the objective to provide relief to the general public of the province. MPA disclosed that more than 60 per cent of the canals of the province have been cemented in order to prevent wastage of water and irrigate more agricultural lands. He was expressing his views to the media at the inauguration of cemented work of Nasrat Canal on the directives of the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari near Daur town. MPA said the Pakistan Peoples Party has always worked for the welfare of the public, adding that public welfare schemes would also continue to provide relief to people.

He said the cementing of Nasrat Canal the non-cultivated land would be brought under cultivation would benefit the growers. MPA said the Department of Irrigation has cemented more than 80 per cent canals of District Shaheed Benazirabad while a further 20 per cent of the embankments of canals would be cemented soon. Briefing the MPA Chief Engineer Irrigation Syed Sardar Ali Shah said on behalf of the Irrigation department, the embankments of Nasrat Canal are being cemented from Regulator 54 to 72 at an expense of Rs 2.90 billion.

He said 19 miles of Nasrat Canal embankments are included in the project out of which 10-mile lengths of embankments have been paved so far while the remaining work would be completed by March this year. He said after the completion of the pavement additional area of 0.2 million acres would be brought under cultivation that would benefit the growers of the area. Officials of the irrigation department and PPP leaders were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, members of Shehri Action Committee (SAC) vowed to struggle for maintenance of permanent peace in a meeting held at the Municipal Committee here on Sunday.

The meeting expressed its dismay over non-arrest of accused involved in thefts, robberies and non-return of stolen goods to the victims by the police which is evident from the fact that private armed security guards have been appointed to provide security to the residents at night despite availability of a large number of cops. The meeting was participated by a large number of social welfare organisations, shopkeepers’ bodies, political and non-political parties, labour & trade unions and citizens.