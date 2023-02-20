Share:

Sindh Government took a necessary step to control terrorism on Monday and ordered to seize cars without registered license plates.

According to the sources, these steps measures were taken after the Karachi Police Office, and also to even seize the applied for registration (AFR) cars as well.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah presided over the meeting of Police officials. The officers gave a briefing and mentioned starting a crackdown against armed civilians.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab were also present there.

The Information Minister Sharjeel Memon while addressing the press conference said, “The Karachi Police Office incident was terrifying, the sources of the incident were investigated later, and the Sindh government has taken some important decisions based on the delay in controlling measures during the incident.”

Sharjeel Memon further said that they are sparing a week to the owners of AFR cars, and no car will be spared as they will be legally dealt with without discrimination. He added, “No showroom sells unregistered vehicles, and if a registered car is caught in a crime, the showroom owner will be held in the investigation.”

The information minister mentioned, “Knowing the current state of the country, one lane on the road would be kept clear for security and emergencies, and everyone including the public would have to assist in implementing this rule.

Adding that after seven days the cars without license plates will be seized on the open letter and the media was also requested to cooperate with the security.