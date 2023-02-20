Share:

At least six persons of the same family drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Umerkot in Sindh province on Sunday.

According to details, the boat was carrying 10 members of a family to the shrine of Noori Wali to pay homage when it capsized due to which six persons drowned.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies from the lake. Sources said that the rescue operation in the area was stopped due to darkness but later three bodies were recovered from the water.

The dead victims were identified as Zulaikhan Sameju, Sumaira Sameju and Momera Sameju.