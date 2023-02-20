Share:

A recent Human Rights Commission report has revealed a disappointing conclusion during its high-profile fact-finding mission to Northern Sindh. Concerns include feudal and political interference leading to delays in justice and rights and cases of gender-based violence. They also reported that last year’s flood victims have still not received compensation or assistance for rebuilding and reconstruction. Given the 142,000 houses destroyed in the area under observation, this is unacceptable.

After the 2022 rains, lending and donor agencies were prompt to respond to funding requirements. Earlier this month, the PPP Chairman also demanded targeted subsidies for flood-hit citizens of Sindh. About 61 percent of total damages and 75 percent of total losses were unleashed on the province. However, it is crucial to address the stakeholders of this funding to ensure that the grassroot realities and findings surrounding rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts are considered, and the victims are prioritised. Funding being released is useless if it does not reach stakeholders.

Additionally, the number of honor killings in the province is alarmingly high, affecting women of all ages. The issue is coupled with state negligence and a dire need for investigative and court procedures. The commission’s major finding was the involvement of security agencies in cases of kidnappings, and the Sindh government and state must reevaluate their priorities to address these issues. The feudal and political culture in the area has inhibited law and order, as well as service delivery, requiring an overhaul.

The findings of the human rights body should serve as a wake-up call for Sindh’s disaster zones. Diverted flood-relief work should be accompanied by monitoring and checks to ensure that the relief trickles down. It is a moment to reflect on the ways in which the process can be reformed around the victims to provide a more equitable and just outcome. This is also not the first time that the province’s high incidence of human rights violations has been highlighted. It is essential to address the underlying issues of politics and feudalism that allow for investigative delays and incidences.