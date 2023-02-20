Share:

Sui Northern Executive Officers Association welcomes the decision of Board of Directors regarding appointing Mr. Amer Tufail as Acting Managing Director of SNGPL.

It is an honor to welcome Mr. Amir Tufail worthy Managing Director on this honourable leadership position of SNGPL serving the nation through largest integrated gas distribution and transmission network in the country. With his versatile experience and dedication, we’ll accomplish amazing things together.

We are excited to have him to lead the way as we work together to achieve goals and overcome challenges together in the past.

The decision of assigning key posts of management to the senior& experienced fellows depicts the true aim of Managing Director towards the growth of organization.

The long awaited issue of annual increment of officers has been promptly addressed by the new management which has highly induced motivation among all employees of the organisation. Moreover, finalisation of Annual Appraisal Reports and pending promotions will certainly reduce the demotivation and unrest among the employees.

We congratulate worthy Managing Director on his new assignment of leading the company towards growth and prosperity and we feel honor to give him full confidence while executing the same.