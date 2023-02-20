Share:

SARGODHA - Three quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crack­down launched by the Health De­partment, here on Sunday. According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Khaliqdaad Naswana, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed three quacks’ clinics including Muham­mad Sarfraz Clinic at Lahore Road, Asif Ranjha Clinic in 84-SB village and Abid Hissain Dental Clinic at Main Bazaar Bhagtawala, besides recovering huge quantity of illegal medicines from their shops