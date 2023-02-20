ISTANBUL - Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by last week’s massive quake that killed tens of thousands of people, the Turkish disaster agency said Sunday. “In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces,” the agency’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 was in Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras. The tremor hit 11 Turkish southeastern provinces in total. Sezer said search and rescue efforts continued at around 40 buildings in the provinces on the 14th day but expected the number to fall by late Sunday. There had been abundant coverage of rescue teams finding survivors but it has now slowed down, with no survivors found in at least 24 hours.
