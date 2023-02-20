Share:

HYDERABAD - The police have ar­rested 2 suspects who had allegedly shot and killed 3 persons in Memon Goth, Karachi, on May 28, 2022. The police spokesman in­formed here on Sunday, the police arrested the suspects Muhammad Akhtar Haideri and Ghulam Hussain Haid­eri in a raid in the Tandojam area. The spokesman said the suspects were booked in the murder FIR at a po­lice station in Karachi. The suspect would be handed over to Karachi police after completing the formalities