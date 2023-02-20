Women are the individuals who can be the sword of our nation but from 1947 till now women in Pakistan are suffering through several terrifying circumstances and each time their rights along with freedom of expression is neglected.
“Tehrik-i-Niswan” (founded by Sheema Kermani) is the base to provide strength and potential to women every time their rights are denied. The role of Sheema for women is remarkable as she launched “Tehrik-i-Niswan” in 1979 which was an immense source of help for women. As women are known to be peacemakers, according to global women claiming, women must be involved in peace negotiations but unfortunately still 75 percent of women are living below the poverty line. And the reason behind women’s poverty is unemployment, food insecurity, ill health, denial of reproductive health right and violence. Unfortunately, it is somewhat sad as well as heartbreaking that in our nation less than half the population of women are given the right to make their decisions by themselves.
The government along with each individual must give women rights and freedom of expression. With that, women must be given knowledge about their selves so that they can not only fight for themselves but also defend their rights to everything.
ZAINAB ALI AHMED,
Turbat.