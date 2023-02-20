Women are the individuals who can be the sword of our nation but from 1947 till now women in Pakistan are suffering through several terrifying circum­stances and each time their rights along with freedom of expression is neglected.

“Tehrik-i-Niswan” (founded by Sheema Kermani) is the base to pro­vide strength and potential to wom­en every time their rights are de­nied. The role of Sheema for women is remarkable as she launched “Teh­rik-i-Niswan” in 1979 which was an immense source of help for women. As women are known to be peace­makers, according to global women claiming, women must be involved in peace negotiations but unfortu­nately still 75 percent of women are living below the poverty line. And the reason behind women’s pover­ty is unemployment, food insecuri­ty, ill health, denial of reproductive health right and violence. Unfortu­nately, it is somewhat sad as well as heartbreaking that in our na­tion less than half the population of women are given the right to make their decisions by themselves.

The government along with each individual must give women rights and freedom of expression. With that, women must be giv­en knowledge about their selves so that they can not only fight for themselves but also defend their rights to everything.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.