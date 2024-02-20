10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf from Feb 23

The 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship 2024 presented by Zaman Family gets underway at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club from February 23 to March 3.

This was stated by Hamid Zaman, Head of the Zaman Family, during a press conference attended by Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf of Lahore Gymkhana, Ahyan Mumtaz, Bilal Zaman, Asim Zafar, Ayesha Hamid and Mrs. Bela Azam.

This championship is now in its 10th recurrence and Hamid Zaman stated that JA Zaman Memorial Championship – a PGA and PGF-sanctioned tournament – has evolved to become one of the biggest golf tournaments nationwide with total prize money of Rs 7.5 million. The tournament is being professionally organized by Ahyan Mumtaz, who himself is a golfer. It attracts the top golfing talent from across the country and is one of the most anticipated matchups of the golfing calendar in Pakistan.

Shaukat Javed said that the salient features of this 2024 edition include: Top 100 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan will compete in the main draw from February 29 to March 3, making it one of the most competitive fields in golf across the country.

The championship also includes nationally recognized golf amateur players who compete for glory and honors in victory. Total prize money of Rs 7.5 million and a chance to win a HAVAL on a Hole-in-One makes the Championship one of the top purses in Pakistan golf.

Eight categories of players including juniors, ladies, professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, veteran golfers and ladies will compete in the tournament. Competing golf players add up to 500 plus number.

The championship is held in the memory of Mr. JA Zaman; an iconic symbol who was a man of infinite decorum and grace. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities and his passion for golf in particular. JA Zaman’s family, which is the principal sponsor of this championship, is pleased to make possible, with the gracious cooperation of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee, such a prestigious event where, no doubt, only the best of the sport will be showcased.

Playing Arena & The Players: Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is one of the oldest golf courses in Pakistan tracing its origin to the 19th Century. It is an 18 holes championship course, with a par 72 spread over 65 acres. It is a tree lined course demanding excellence and accuracy from start to finish.

The final round will take place on Sunday (March 3) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, followed by the prize distribution which will be held at Golf Course Lawns at 330 pm. The Zaman Family will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony.

Notable champions participating in the Championship are Professionals Ahmed Baig, Muhammed Matloob, Muhammed Shahzad, Hamza Amin, Muhammed Alam, Minhaj Maqsood and prominent amateurs Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir and Muhammed Shoaib. As for ladies, Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz, who enjoy a standing in World Golf Rankings will also be showing their skills in the ladies section.