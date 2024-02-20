Tuesday, February 20, 2024
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall
February 20, 2024
KABUL   -   A landslide caused by heavy snowfall has killed 25 peo­ple and injured eight others in the eastern Afghan prov­ince of Nuristan, a disas­ter management ministry spokesman said on Mon­day. Earth, snow and rubble swept through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight on Sun­day. “As a result of the land­slide, some 25 people have been killed and eight in­jured,” spokesman Janan Sayeq said in a video clip shared with media. Sayeq also told AFP the death toll could rise. Nuristan prov­ince, which borders Paki­stan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests and hugs the southern end of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Agencies

