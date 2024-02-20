4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

FAISALABAD - FIA Immigration officials have offloaded four air passengers at Faisalabad Airport due to human trafficking. FIA spokesman said here on Monday that four people namely Azhar Ali, Abdul Qadeer, Aun Sahil and Sumair were travelling to Libya il­legally through Flight No.FZ-392 via Saudi Arabia. The FIA immigration officials offloaded these pas­sengers at Faisalabad Airport and shifted them to Anti Human Trafficking Circle for further investi­gation and arrest of their travel agent, he added.