Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4 persons killed, nine injured due to rains

APP
February 20, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Four persons were killed and nine reported injured due to rains, said the Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) on Monday.

Two houses were destroyed completely while two were partially damaged. In a statement, Director General PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that all kinds of emergency services are being provided and all the district administrations were informed about the spell of rain. Two persons killed and two wom­en were reported injured due to heavy rain in Swat and Dir Lower, said Rescue 1122. Man killed in Swat while a woman in Dir Lower when the roofs of their houses were collapsed. The injured women belong to distract Khyber and were rushed to nearby hospi­tal. DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the emergency service will be available for 24/7.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024