4 persons killed, nine injured due to rains

PESHAWAR - Four persons were killed and nine reported injured due to rains, said the Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) on Monday.

Two houses were destroyed completely while two were partially damaged. In a statement, Director General PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that all kinds of emergency services are being provided and all the district administrations were informed about the spell of rain. Two persons killed and two wom­en were reported injured due to heavy rain in Swat and Dir Lower, said Rescue 1122. Man killed in Swat while a woman in Dir Lower when the roofs of their houses were collapsed. The injured women belong to distract Khyber and were rushed to nearby hospi­tal. DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the emergency service will be available for 24/7.