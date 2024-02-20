64 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence

PORT MORESBY - Sixty-four bloodied bodies have been found along a stretch of road in Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands, police said Monday, a gruesome escalation of long-running violence be­tween local warring tribes.

The victims were believed to be tribal fighters who were am­bushed by a rival group in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred near the town of Wabag, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) north­west of the capital Port Moresby.

The rugged and lawless area has for years been the scene of tit-for-tat mass killings between rival Sikin, Ambulin, Kaekin and other tribesmen. Graphic police images from the scene showed stripped and bloodied bodies lying by the side of the road and piled up on the back of a flat­bed truck. Some men had limbs hacked and were left naked by the road with beer bottles or cans placed on their chests.

Police on Monday said gun­fights were ongoing in nearby valleys and bodies were still being recovered from bush­land near the road. “We believe there are still some bodies... out there in the bush,” Assis­tant Commissioner of Police Samson Kua said. Clans have fought each other in Papua New Guinea’s highlands for centu­ries, but an influx of mercenar­ies and automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and escalated the cycle of violence.

Kua said the gunmen had used a veritable armoury, in­cluding SLR, AK-47, M4, AR15 and M16 rifles, as well as pump-action shotguns and home-made firearms. The province’s acting police commander Pat­rick Peka said many of the dead were believed to be mercenar­ies -- men who roam the coun­tryside offering to help tribes settle scores with their rivals.

“The police and government cannot do much when lead­ers and educated elites supply arms, ammunitions and engage the services of gunmen from other parts of the province,” Peka said. Papua New Guinea’s government has tried suppres­sion, mediation, gun amnesties and a range of other strategies to control the violence, with little success.

The military had deployed about 100 troops to the area, but their impact has been lim­ited and the security services remain outnumbered and out­gunned. The killings often take place in remote communities, with attackers launching raids or ambushes in revenge for previous attacks. Civilians, in­cluding pregnant women and children, have been targeted in the past. The murders are often extremely violent, with victims hacked with machetes, burned, mutilated or tortured.

Police privately complain that they do not have the re­sources to do the job, with of­ficers so badly paid that some of the weapons that end up in the hands of the attackers have come from the police force.

Opponents of Prime Minister James Marape’s government on Monday called for more po­lice to be deployed and for the force’s commissioner to resign.

Papua New Guinea’s popula­tion has more than doubled since 1980, placing increasing strain on land and resources and deep­ening tribal rivalries. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of neighbouring Australia, on Monday described the incident as “very disturbing”. “We are providing considerable support, particularly for training police officers and for security in Pap­ua New Guinea,” he told public broadcaster ABC.