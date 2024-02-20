686,711 students access PITB’s Higher Edu portal

LAHORE - The Higher Education Portal (HEP), de­veloped by PITB for the High­er Education Department, is a centralized platform enabling public colleges in Punjab to have daily reporting of essen­tial data.

This centralized platform serves as a pivotal tool, em­powering public colleges across Punjab to streamline their ad­ministrative processes through daily reporting of essential data. Currently, 825 public colleges across Punjab having 686,711 students are using HEP.

The Higher Education Portal encompasses comprehensive features, including the colla­tion of basic student profiles, detailed program information, and in-depth college profiles and facilities. This unified and centralized system facilitates seamless data reporting, fos­tering enhanced efficiency and transparency in higher educa­tion administration through­out the province.

In this regard, PITB Chair­man Faisal Yousuf stated, “HEP signifies a significant stride to­wards modernizing and dig­itizing the higher education landscape, enabling stake­holders to make informed de­cisions based on real-time and accurate data.”