Acclaimed Portuguese author José Luis Peixoto to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Acclaimed author and poet of Portugal José Luis Peixoto is coming to Pakistan, this week, the Portuguese embassy said yesterday. “With initiative of the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, and the support of the Portuguese Institute Camões, José Luis Peixoto will participate in the Literary Festival of Lahore 2024, taking place this month on Friday 23rd till Sunday 25th,” said an embassy statement. In Islamabad, the author will be participating in University events with students and professors, and interacting with Pakistanis’ writers, journalists and culture related figures.

José Luis Peixoto (born in 1974 in Alentejo, south of Portugal) is one of Portugal’s most renowned contemporary authors, winner of the José Saramago Literary Award, amongst others, and his prose and poetry books have been translated into more than 30 languages. At the Lahore Literary Festival 2024, the author will engage in several thematic discussion panels and will showcase his views on literature, life, his literary career, and literature in the Portuguese language speaking countries (9 countries in 4 continents).