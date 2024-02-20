AGP submits names of advocates in federation appeal against SC judgment in Sher Bano case

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Monday submitted names of advocates Faisal Siddiqui, Moiz Jaffery, Akram Sheikh and Khawaja Haris as amicus curae in federation appeal against Su­preme Court judgment in Sher Bano case. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Jus­tice Amin-ud-Din and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Riz­vi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saa­dat Khan conducted hearing of the ICA regarding setting aside of SJC order dated 08.3.2019 in ref­erence against ex-CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.

The federation has prayed to the Court to lay down rules whether the judicial council can continue the action against judges even after they have tendered their resignations. The government demanded the Supreme Court to nullify its ruling in the Afiya She­herbano case. Faisal Siddiqui submitted that under Article 209 of the constitution the proceedings are initiated against a judge for misconduct, but it abates the moment he resigns or retires. However, he stated that even if a judge resigns against whom the proceedings are pending before the Council he can be held accountable under the ordinary law.

Justice Jamal questioned proceeding against a judge under normal law after his retirement or res­ignation is not amount to compromise the indepen­dence of the judiciary. He further questioned a judge would not remain in fear if it is said that a case against him can be filed after his retirement. Justice Musar­rat noted that Article 209 does not say anything that the proceeding before the Council should stop if the judge retires or resigns. Justice Amin inquired is there any concept of removal of judge even if resigns to avoid the Council proceeding against him?