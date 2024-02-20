Ali Amin Gandapur warns those who are ‘more loyal than the king’

PESHAWAR - Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief minister nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Monday warned those more loyal than the king to correct themselves or be prepared for punishment. Gandapur’s comments came in light of the crack­down against his party across the country with several PTI workers and supporters being appre­hended by law enforcement agencies. The politi­cian, meanwhile, prepares to take over the reins of the provincial government in KP. “Fake FIRs were lodged against us all over the country,” the politi­cian said while speaking with journalists in Pesha­war and hinting at the active role of police and bu­reaucracy in the crackdown against his party.

The PTI leader, who won PK-113 and NA-44 from his hometown Dera Ismail Khan in the recently held general elections, said that those involved in lawlessness must be punished if traditions are to be changed. Commenting on the party’s possible alliance to form governments, Gandapur said that PTI’s legal team and committee are working to­wards it. He added that PTI won’t necessarily join hands with a major party.

However, he maintained, that the party would accept any decision made by founder Imran Khan. On forming a government in KP, Gandapur said that the names of ministers for the cabinet have been shortlisted, but the decision for that, too, will made by Khan. “Affiliation with a political party will only be looked into as per the election rules,” he said, disregarding the party’s collaboration with mem­bers of PTI-Parliamentarians who stayed away from the party during its difficult times.