Another massive hike in electricity tariff likely

Web Desk
1:04 PM | February 20, 2024
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is expected to increase the electricity prices in Pakistan on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a plea with NEPRA seeking an increase of Rs7.13 per unit in the electricity prices from next month.

If the demand is approved by NEPRA, the increase would put an additional burden of Rs66.77 billion on inflation-bitten consumers.

CPPA in its petition said 7.93 billion units were distributed to power distribution companies in January 2024.

Nepra will take up the petition on Feb 23. The revised prices will not be applicable to lifeline KE consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 31, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The decision was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

