Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Attack on ex-nazim condemned

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2024
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Shalmani Qaumi Movement chairman Mohib Gul Shalmani and provincial president Dr Jan Muham­mad Shalmani have condemned recent attack on for­mer tehsil nazim Salar Fayaz Ali of Charsadda district, stating that Fayaz Salar belongs to a brave family and is not afraid of such cowardly acts.

They further said that Salar Fayaz Ali was benev­olent towards the poor people of his area, and some narrow-minded people hated him for this reason, which is why they attacked him in the darkness of night. He said the authorities recently withdrew se­curity from Salar Fayaz, and demanded restoration of security to him. They demanded the police au­thorities to arrest the culprits behind attack on Sal­ar Fayaz and said the Shalmani tribe stood with him.

Our Staff Reporter



