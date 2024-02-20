Attack on ex-nazim condemned

PESHAWAR - Shalmani Qaumi Movement chairman Mohib Gul Shalmani and provincial president Dr Jan Muhammad Shalmani have condemned recent attack on former tehsil nazim Salar Fayaz Ali of Charsadda district, stating that Fayaz Salar belongs to a brave family and is not afraid of such cowardly acts.
They further said that Salar Fayaz Ali was benevolent towards the poor people of his area, and some narrow-minded people hated him for this reason, which is why they attacked him in the darkness of night. He said the authorities recently withdrew security from Salar Fayaz, and demanded restoration of security to him. They demanded the police authorities to arrest the culprits behind attack on Salar Fayaz and said the Shalmani tribe stood with him.