Balochistan CM for provision of health facilities under BHCP

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress performance of Balochistan Health Card Programme (BHCP) and issues being faced by it for addressing them to facilitate people at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Pro­vincial Health Minister Dr Amir Muhammad Jogaizai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Rashid Razak Khan, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secre­tary Finance Babar Khan, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Programme Asadullah Kakar and Chairman Balochistan Rev­enue Authority Noor Baloch.

In the meeting, CEO of Balochistan Health Pro­gramme, Asadullah Kakar gave a detailed brief­ing about the performance of the three months after the implementation of the program and the challenges faced.

Addressing at the meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Balochistan Health Card was such a unique program in the history of the province under which every poor and rich per­son has access to quality treatment facilities at government expense in 1,200 hospitals across the country on the panel.

Since this is a first-of-its-kind programme in the health sector, the common man does not have enough information about it and its ben­efits, some problems are also coming up at the administrative level, but it is a matter of satisfac­tion that the problems that come up from time to time are gradually improving by removing the difficulties and obstacles, he said.

He said that we were confident that with time this programme would be improved and in the future people to be able to use this programme quickly and better. The CM said that it was a matter of satisfaction that 28185 patients have been treated under Balochistan Health Card in three months, in Quetta, most heart disease pa­tients used the health card.

A digital supervision and monitoring system has been established for transparency in the health card programme, while the calculation of resourc­es allocated to each individual is available to ev­eryone through the health card app, he said.

He said that thanks to which the message of the allocated resources spent on the identity card of any individual comes to the respective individual’s mobile and thus resources allocat­ed to one individual could not be misused by any other person.

The CM said that preliminary statistical and fi­nancial analysis of the Balochistan Health Card Programme has revealed that after the evacua­tion of Afghan refugees and the issuance of health cards, private doctors have significantly reduced their fees which was a relief for poor people.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also directed that more awareness should be given to the public re­garding the health card program and in this con­text, the scope of effective publicity and awareness programme should be widened so that every indi­vidual of Balochistan was aware of the resources allocated for him in the health sector and could use this programme for treatment.

He instructed the Finance Department that the insurance company associated with the health card programme, and official Assign­ment Accounts should be opened for payment of dues to NADRA and Panel Hospitals to en­sure timely payment as per prevailing legal procedures and the people would continue to have uninterrupted quality treatment facilities under this programme.