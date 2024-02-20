Bilawal will support PML-N on his own terms

People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has foreseen a stalemate in the formation of government “if someone is not ready to change their stance”.

Talking to media at the Supreme Court here on Tuesday, he said he would not change his stance regarding cooperation [with the PML-N] for the formation of government in centre.

“If someone else wants to change their stance, there can be progress. If they are not ready to change it, I foresee a stalemate,” former foreign minister Bilawal said, adding that it would not benefit democracy or the parliamentary system.

“If I want to give the PML-N a vote, I will have to give it on my terms and not theirs,” he continued.

“The delay [in forming the government] is because of non-serious,” he said, adding that this harmed Pakistan’s democracy. “The faster this is resolved, it will be better for stability and the incoming government.”