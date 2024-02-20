Tuesday, February 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bochum stun Bayern Munich 3-2 in third straight loss

Agencies
February 20, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

BOCHUM   -   Champions Bayern Munich crashed to a 3-2 loss at VfL Bochum on Sunday for a third straight defeat in all competitions, dropping eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians, who had Dayot Upamecano sent off for the second consecutive match after his dismissal in Wednesday’s Champi­ons League loss to Lazio, showed no real game plan with coach Thomas Tuchel now facing mounting pres­sure. His team had lost last week’s big league match against Leverkusen and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy’s Lazio in their round-of-16 first leg. “Now (the title) does not look very realistic,” Tuchel said. “But last season we believed until the end and we were rewarded. So we will keep working at it.” Referring to the pressure on him follow­ing his team’s third loss, he added: “That happens after every defeat. “The ‘how’ we played is key. The ‘how’ was good today and that’s why today’s 90 minutes are very different from the second half at Lazio or the game at Leverkusen.”

Nafay’s scintillating knock seals victory for Gladiators against Qalandars

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024