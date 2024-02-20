Bochum stun Bayern Munich 3-2 in third straight loss

BOCHUM - Champions Bayern Munich crashed to a 3-2 loss at VfL Bochum on Sunday for a third straight defeat in all competitions, dropping eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians, who had Dayot Upamecano sent off for the second consecutive match after his dismissal in Wednesday’s Champi­ons League loss to Lazio, showed no real game plan with coach Thomas Tuchel now facing mounting pres­sure. His team had lost last week’s big league match against Leverkusen and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy’s Lazio in their round-of-16 first leg. “Now (the title) does not look very realistic,” Tuchel said. “But last season we believed until the end and we were rewarded. So we will keep working at it.” Referring to the pressure on him follow­ing his team’s third loss, he added: “That happens after every defeat. “The ‘how’ we played is key. The ‘how’ was good today and that’s why today’s 90 minutes are very different from the second half at Lazio or the game at Leverkusen.”