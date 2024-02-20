Cheques worth Rs770,000 distributed among deserving people

SIALKOT - District Baitul Mal Committee distributed cheques of relief funds among the deserving people. Chairman District Baitul Mal Committee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed told that the cheques worth Rs770,000 have been distributed to 63 deserving people on behalf of District Baitul Mal Committee.
He said that the District Baitul Mal Committee is ensuring the fair distribution of funds among the deserving people on merit and efforts are being made to provide assistance as much as possible within the available fund. Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman and members of District Baitul Mal Committee Sialkot were also present on this occasion.
DC CHAIRS MEETING
A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday.
Addressing the meeting, DC Zulqarnain directed officials of the population welfare department to point out all family health clinics/centers functioning under the population welfare in the district on internet so that people could know their nearest center for availing services provided by the government.