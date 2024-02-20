Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Cheques worth Rs770,000 distributed among deserving people

Agencies
February 20, 2024
Multan

SIALKOT  -  District Baitul Mal Commit­tee distributed cheques of relief funds among the de­serving people. Chairman District Baitul Mal Com­mittee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed told that the cheques worth Rs770,000 have been distributed to 63 deserving people on behalf of District Baitul Mal Committee.

He said that the District Baitul Mal Committee is en­suring the fair distribution of funds among the deserv­ing people on merit and efforts are being made to provide assistance as much as possible within the avail­able fund. Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghum­man and members of Dis­trict Baitul Mal Committee Sialkot were also present on this occasion.

DC CHAIRS MEETING

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare was held under the chairman­ship of Deputy Commission­er Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, DC Zulqarnain directed offi­cials of the population wel­fare department to point out all family health clinics/centers functioning under the population welfare in the district on internet so that people could know their nearest center for availing services provided by the government.

