Children of the gold- decriminalizing the convicted rich

The target is in his sight: a robust family of five, with two children biting through their fluffy cotton candy, calm and composed, walking through a street in DHA. Adrenaline punches through his blood, as he thrushes his foot on the accelerator of his black SUV, speeding down the alley, towards his harmless target. His eyes blaze up with a rash hatred, as he closes in, becoming a vulture. BAM. BAM. BAM. The target has been neutralized. Finally, his young male ego is satisfied, as his friends cheer, leaving a red splotch on the tarmac behind, careless as ever; what better can we expect out of a bunch of rich teens? Are they criminals, now? Theoretically? Yes. Practically? No.

For years, the criminal justice system of Pakistan has seen empty and void oaths of giving justice, all in its purity. Queues of lawyers, judges, prosecutors, police officers, and thousands of other associated civil servants, over the course of more than 70 years, since the Partition have seen to the concealment, and in fact, respectful release of rich criminals, particularly the children of the affluent.

One of the most recent cases was that of Afnan Shafqat, a 17-year old, who rammed his car into another vehicle at 160km/h, killing a family of six, in DHA Phase 7, out of anger. Prior to the accident, he had been harassing women in the Y Block, DHA, and over speeding, for which he had been reproached by Hasnain, one of the deceased, which consequently infuriated him.

However, this incident leaves behind several questions. Why wasn’t the Police cracking down on an underage driver? Post-incident, after being clearly convicted by video evidence, how did he manage to be released? And most importantly, why was his family allowed to exert the power of their wealth to pressurize the victims’ family to take back the charges? Questions which the justice system will never be able to answer arise and would always arise.

Such decriminalization of a wealthy juvenile doesn’t only highlight the failed justice apparatus, but also puts the entire society at a stake of nurturing such rich spoilt brats who know that their influential families are behind them, even if they wreak destruction and break the law. Another such instance was the Scarsdale School Harassment case where three teenage girls, Jannat, Umaima and Noor physically assaulted their classmate Aleeha, who had to be hospitalized.

Later, the assaulters were bailed out by their elite families, while the Lady Justice’s scales fall. This is just another case, while several of them go unreported as well, and even undocumented for, as the influential families have the stronghold. This iceberg approach even puts the credibility of media outlets at stake, along with the criminal justice system.

If the cases do get reported, and proceed towards the courts, then comes the next level of corrupt hierarchy where judges give away decisions, in favor of the convicted elite. It must also be noted that such offenders are often educated at elite private institutions and therefore, not ignorant. For example, a 14-year old Mahad Faisal was shot dead by Waleed Sherpao, the grandson of the Pakistani politician Aftab Ahmed Sherpao at a party.

However, the police didn’t even investigate the entire case, shutting it down, without any explanation. In a survey by Transparency International, it was found that 31% of 4224 respondents had reported paying bribes to the Pakistan Police. However, the corruption and behind-the-veil releases of such influential juveniles aren’t only a product of bribery, but also due to the fear of the power of such elite families, who often have connections in the government offices, and could thus get the police officers down the hierarchy transferred, or worse sacked.

‘He who has the gold, makes the rules.’ This very statement sounds as honest and true as ever, when we analyze the decriminalization of these teenagers, who can get away even after heinous crimes like murder, provided the money and the connections. Such cases of juvenile delinquency not only highlight the nature of the biased justice, the weak law enforcement agencies, but also the continuation of a stream of crime, where such juvenile offenders may become large white collar criminals. This argument is in fact backed up by the study of Weisburd and Waring in 2001, who found that repeat white collar offenders had often longer criminal careers than even a typical street offender, because the teenage years are very impressionable in shaping the entire life. It’s not only the present that is at stake, but also the future of law and order.