China greets Pakistan on peaceful general elections

ISLAMABAD - China yesterday greeted Pakistan on peaceful gen­eral elections as Beijing returned to work after Chinese New Year holidays.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese For­eign Ministry, extended congratulations to Pakistan for conducting its general elections for the nation­al and provincial assemblies in a manner described as steady and smooth. Expressing China’s respect for the choices made by the Pakistani people, Ning emphasized the importance of political parties in Pakistan working together to establish a new gov­ernment post-elections. She highlighted the long­standing strategic partnership between China and Pakistan. Ning reiterated China’s commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors and fostering an even closer relationship between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Regarding the delay in government formation, Ning repeated China’s stance of respecting the Pa­kistani people’s decisions and urged relevant par­ties to maintain unity in addressing pertinent is­sues. The general elections in Pakistan took place on February 8, with political parties currently en­gaged in government formation processes.