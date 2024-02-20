China greets Pakistan on peaceful general elections

ISLAMABAD - China yesterday greeted Pakistan on peaceful general elections as Beijing returned to work after Chinese New Year holidays.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, extended congratulations to Pakistan for conducting its general elections for the national and provincial assemblies in a manner described as steady and smooth. Expressing China’s respect for the choices made by the Pakistani people, Ning emphasized the importance of political parties in Pakistan working together to establish a new government post-elections. She highlighted the longstanding strategic partnership between China and Pakistan. Ning reiterated China’s commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors and fostering an even closer relationship between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their citizens.
Regarding the delay in government formation, Ning repeated China’s stance of respecting the Pakistani people’s decisions and urged relevant parties to maintain unity in addressing pertinent issues. The general elections in Pakistan took place on February 8, with political parties currently engaged in government formation processes.