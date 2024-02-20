CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity has transformed Services Hospital into a state-of-theart facility within a remarkable span of just 4 and a half months. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the upgraded surgical, medical, and administrative blocks of Services Hospital, where he inspected the modernized wards and expressed satisfaction over the provision of contemporary medical equipment and beds. He also visited nursing counters and doctors’ rooms, directing the swift operationalization of all operation theaters and emphasizing the importance of regular cleanliness management in the upgraded blocks. The CM also inaugurated a digital data storage system for patient records, a significant step towards modernizing healthcare services. He commended the high quality of the hospital’s upgradation. Secretary Communication and Works provided a detailed overview of the upgradation work, while Secretary Health highlighted the enhanced treatment facilities in the upgraded blocks. Mohsin Naqvi urged the completion of the new lab and diagnostic center at Services Hospital, giving specific instructions to the Principal of SIMS (Services Institute of Medical Sciences) in this regard. Talking to the media after the inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi recalled his visit to Services Hospital six months ago, stating his shock at the dire state of the facility at that time, remarking that he wouldn’t even send an enemy there for treatment. He praised the rapid transformation of Services Hospital into a state-of-the-art facility within 4 and a half months. The ongoing upgradation covers an area of 3 lakh 11 thousand square feet, including the addition of 24 new, state-ofthe- art operation theaters, in the 1600-bed hospital. Mohsin Naqvi applauded the hard work of Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Communication and Works, and the Health Department. He specifically mentioned Mansoor Qadir’s dedication, visiting Services Hospital twice daily. Mohsin Naqvi also acknowledged the significant work being done by the Communication and Works Department on numerous projects, highlighting the exemplary role of the Secretary Communication and Works. Responding to a question regarding recent allegations of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Mohsin Naqvi refrained from commenting until the completion of the report. He noted the increased cost of medicines in hospitals but emphasized that the budget remains unchanged, adding that the incoming government could revise the budget if necessary. The Punjab government currently spends 50 billion rupees on medicines. Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned the upcoming completion of Lahore Zoo on February 22. Expressing confidence in the future development of the province and country, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized his commitment to defending his officers during his tenure as Chief Minister. He highlighted efforts to increase the number of nurses and paramedic staff, including language training for nurses. He concluded with optimism, envisioning a future of exponential development for his province and country. The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries Health, Information, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, DG PHA, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital, Special Secretary Health Department, and other relevant officials.