Crime control first priority of Punjab police, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that maintenance law and order and crime control is the first priority of Punjab Police. Punjab police is committed that all dangerous robbers and miscreants in the Kacha area will be brought to justice. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the performance of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the peaceful conduct of general elections was excellent. He said that Punjab Police has been equipped with beautiful infrastructure and latest IT technology in a short period of time. He directed to complete the construction of new Safe Cities, Saiban, Smart Police Stations, and Traffic Offices in given timeline. The IG Punjab said that an effective financial support system has been formulated for the maintenance of special initiative police stations, it is the responsibility of the Supervisory Officers to maintain the beauty and working of the Special Initiative Police Stations. He said that border check posts have been strengthened and upgraded with modern technology and thermal cameras. At inter-provincial police check-posts, our officials are a leaden wall in front of terrorists. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all police employees and families of martyrs will benefit from 41 new welfare projects of Punjab Police. He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting held at the Central Police Office and giving instructions to the officers. Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, concerned officers attended the conference. The IG Punjab reviewed the law and order, crime control, public service delivery projects. RPOs, CPOs and DPOs gave a briefing about ongoing measures for law and order, crime control. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers to continue intelligence-based operations on a daily basis to eliminate organized crime in all districts. He said that all possible steps should be ensured by utilizing all the resources to increase the efficiency of the force. He directed that the maximum possible welfare relief should be provided to the force. DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and AIG Logistics Ismailur Rehman and other officers were present in the meeting.