Crime control priority of police: Punjab IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that maintenance law and or­der and crime control is the first priority of Punjab Police.

Punjab police is committed that all dangerous robbers and miscreants in the Kacha area will be brought to justice. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the performance of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the peaceful conduct of general elections was excellent. He said that Punjab Police has been equipped with beautiful infrastructure and latest IT technology in a short period of time. He directed to complete the con­struction of new Safe Cities, Saiban, Smart Police Sta­tions, and Traffic Offices in given timeline.

The IG Punjab said that an effective financial sup­port system has been formulated for the mainte­nance of special initiative police stations, it is the re­sponsibility of the Supervisory Officers to maintain the beauty and working of the Special Initiative Po­lice Stations. He said that border check posts have been strengthened and upgraded with modern tech­nology and thermal cameras. At inter-provincial po­lice check-posts, our officials are a leaden wall in front of terrorists. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that all police employees and families of martyrs will benefit from 41 new welfare projects of Punjab Police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting held at the Central Police Office and giving instructions to the officers.