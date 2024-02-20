CTD, police conduct massive operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation in the Secretariat police station jurisdiction, following the directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The operation covered 56 houses, 47 motorcycles, and 23 vehicles. During the process, 02 motorcycles, 01 car, and illegal weapons with ammunition were taken to the police station for further verification. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the aim of heightening security in the federal capital, directing zonal officers to continue such operations in their respective areas. The crackdown also resulted in the apprehension of 19 outlaws, including professional beggars, with drugs and weapons seized in the past 24 hours. Notable arrests include those of a snatcher gang in Sumbal, where stolen property and weapons were recovered. The ICCPO, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, stressed the ongoing efforts to eliminate crime in the city, urging citizens to cooperate with the police during these operations. The crackdown extended to the arrest of individuals involved in drug possession, illegal gas filling, and various criminal activities.