CTD, police conduct massive operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Po­lice conducted a search and combing operation in the Secretariat police sta­tion jurisdiction, following the directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The op­eration covered 56 houses, 47 motorcycles, and 23 ve­hicles. During the process, 02 motorcycles, 01 car, and illegal weapons with ammunition were taken to the police station for fur­ther verification. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan empha­sized the aim of heighten­ing security in the federal capital, directing zonal officers to continue such operations in their respec­tive areas. The crackdown also resulted in the ap­prehension of 19 outlaws, including professional beggars, with drugs and weapons seized in the past 24 hours. Notable arrests include those of a snatcher gang in Sumbal, where sto­len property and weapons were recovered. The IC­CPO, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, stressed the ongoing ef­forts to eliminate crime in the city, urging citizens to cooperate with the police during these operations. The crackdown extended to the arrest of individuals involved in drug posses­sion, illegal gas filling, and various criminal activities.