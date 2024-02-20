Digital Liberty

The 36-hour blockade of X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan sends a chilling message about the alarming rise of internet censorship at the hands of authorities. This blatant violation of constitutional rights not only disrupts vital communication channels but also deals a heavy blow to our economic ecosystem. Such draconian measures must be strongly condemned, as they trample upon the fundamental principles of democracy and hinder the nation’s progress.
The blockade of X purportedly initiated in response to allegations of election fraud, and this has ignited a firestorm of criticism both domestically and internationally. Netblocks, a reputable global internet monitor, confirmed a “national-scale” disruption linked to these accusations, along with the disclosures by Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha. This is not merely a matter of online freedom, but the adverse economic repercussions of such heavy-handed censorship must be fully understood as well. The Pakistan Institute for Development Economics estimates an eye-watering loss of Rs1.3 billion due to the blockade, which is extremely disappointing.
This crippling blow to the economy jeopardises foreign investment and undermines the nation’s reputation as a conducive environment for business growth. The IT sector, a beacon of hope for economic revitalisation, bears the brunt of these regressive measures, further exacerbating the nation’s ever-present economic problems.
It is imperative that we heed the impassioned calls of digital rights activists who advocate for alternative approaches to combating misinformation and safeguarding freedom of expression. We must vehemently oppose such authoritarian tactics and demand accountability from those entrusted with safeguarding our rights. Instead of adopting such dictatorial measures, we need to encourage media literacy within the populace, and organically influence the spread of dangerous and false narratives, whilst upholding the principles of free speech.
Failure to do so risks plunging the nation into a cycle of repression and regression, stifling the voices of those who already feel voiceless and holding us back on the world stage as well. We must chart a course that champions transparency instead of keeping citizens in the dark, and collectively uphold the most fundamental freedom enshrined within our constitution.