Dire need to clean PTF from non-technocrats: Malik

LAHORE - Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), a former Davis Cup player and esteemed coach, has said that there is a dire need to weed out non-technocrats from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) as it will be first step towards putting Pakistan tennis on right track.
While talking to The Nation, Malik said: “Our quarrel is not with individuals but with the obstacles they create. If anyone impedes our progress in nurturing junior talent, I stand ready to confront them. It’s time to break free from the negative influences within the PTF and pursue our goals with professionalism.”
As the Secretary General of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), Malik expressed his frustration over the hurdles posed by the allocation of national ranking tournaments and the organization of ITF and ATF events to the association. “The PLTA is the most active unit within the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for several years, a distinction acknowledged at annual general meetings regularly. “It’s disheartening to see the PTF award national tournaments to nearly inactive units while sidelining the PLTA from hosting ITF and ATF tournaments. This decision has understandably upset many within our association,” Malik remarked.
Malik accused the PTF of playing favorites by scheduling a national tournament concurrently with a date requested by the PLTA, alleging the move was a reward for a unit that supported certain PTF election candidates. “Given the PTF’s recent actions, including awarding a tournament to POF Wah on dates originally allocated to the PLTA, we will ledge appeal against it, with the hope of seeking justice.”