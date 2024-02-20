Dire need to clean PTF from non-technocrats: Malik

LAHORE - Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), a former Da­vis Cup player and es­teemed coach, has said that there is a dire need to weed out non-techno­crats from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) as it will be first step towards putting Pak­istan tennis on right track.

While talking to The Nation, Malik said: “Our quarrel is not with individuals but with the obstacles they create. If anyone impedes our progress in nurtur­ing junior talent, I stand ready to confront them. It’s time to break free from the negative influences within the PTF and pursue our goals with professionalism.”

As the Secretary General of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), Malik expressed his frus­tration over the hurdles posed by the allocation of national ranking tournaments and the organiza­tion of ITF and ATF events to the association. “The PLTA is the most ac­tive unit within the Pakistan Tennis Fed­eration (PTF) for sev­eral years, a distinc­tion acknowledged at annual general meetings regularly. “It’s disheartening to see the PTF award national tour­naments to nearly inactive units while sidelining the PLTA from hosting ITF and ATF tourna­ments. This decision has under­standably upset many within our association,” Malik remarked.

Malik accused the PTF of play­ing favorites by scheduling a na­tional tournament concurrently with a date requested by the PLTA, alleging the move was a reward for a unit that supported certain PTF election candidates. “Given the PTF’s recent actions, including awarding a tourna­ment to POF Wah on dates origi­nally allocated to the PLTA, we will ledge appeal against it, with the hope of seeking justice.”